Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Friday's removal not injury-related
Simmons was lifted in the seventh inning of Friday's blowout loss to the Rangers, but no injury was reported.
It sounds like manager Mike Scioscia simply wanted to give his top middle infielder some extra rest in a game that the Angels had little to no chance of coming back in. Simmons is in the midst of a breakout campaign, slashing .285/.338/.430 with nine home runs and 13 steals as we near the All-Star break.
