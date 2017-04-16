Simmons is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.

After starting in each of the Angels' first 12 games of the season, Simmons will get a breather on getaway day, as manager Mike Scioscia turns to Cliff Pennington at shortstop. Simmons remains one of the premier defensive shortstops in the game but brings less utility in the fantasy realm due to his lack of contributions in the power and steals departments.