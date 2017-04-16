Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets first day off of season
Simmons is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado reports.
After starting in each of the Angels' first 12 games of the season, Simmons will get a breather on getaway day, as manager Mike Scioscia turns to Cliff Pennington at shortstop. Simmons remains one of the premier defensive shortstops in the game but brings less utility in the fantasy realm due to his lack of contributions in the power and steals departments.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: RBI double in Wednesday win•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Remains out of lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records two hits in WBC game•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...