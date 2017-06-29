Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Heads to bench Thursday
Simmons is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's a rare day off for Simmons, his first of the month and just his second of the season. There has been no word of any injury at this point, so it appears to be a routine day of rest for the 27-year-old, who clubbed his eighth homer of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 win. Cliff Pennington is starting at shortstop in his absence.
