Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Homers against Dodgers
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Simmons continues to post excellent fantasy numbers and is up to a .280/.333/.420 slash line with eight homers, 35 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 38 runs. That's strong cross-category production from the shortstop position, and while it wouldn't be shocking if he slowed down, Simmons has already banked an excellent statistical base to build on in the second half.
