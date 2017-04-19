Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Pops homer Tuesday
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.
The homer was his second of the season, an impressive number considering the shortstop hit just four in each of the last two seasons. Simmons is also slashing .280/.345/.420 through 14 games, and at 27 years old he could be growing into the power potential he teased back in 2013 when he launched 17 homers, almost half his career total coming into 2017.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Gets first day off of season•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: RBI double in Wednesday win•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Remains out of lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Remains out of lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...