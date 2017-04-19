Simmons went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

The homer was his second of the season, an impressive number considering the shortstop hit just four in each of the last two seasons. Simmons is also slashing .280/.345/.420 through 14 games, and at 27 years old he could be growing into the power potential he teased back in 2013 when he launched 17 homers, almost half his career total coming into 2017.