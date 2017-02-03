Simmons will serve as the Angels' everyday shortstop in 2017, according to the Orange County Register.

This should come as no surprise considering Simmons is one of the premier defensive shortstops in the game. From an offensive standpoint, the 27-year-old took a step forward last year with a .281 batting average and .324 on-base percentage, both marking career-bests as an everyday player. Simmons doesn't bring much to the table in regards to power, but he did swipe a career-best 10 bags in 124 games last season. If he can can build off the increase in steals and get into the 15 range, then he could have some deep league value as a middle infielder this season.