Angels' Andrew Bailey: Set for DL stint
Bailey was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to April 10, with shoulder inflammation.
Bailey had pitched three innings this season, earning two wins. The former All-Star had seen his numbers drop off significantly after a successful first three years or so in the majors, finishing with a 5.36 ERA in 43.2 innings last season. It appeared Bailey was positioning himself to be the setup man in the Angels' bullpen before the injury. Nonetheless, the Angels called up right-hander Daniel Wright to take his spot on the roster.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: Used in eighth inning Tuesday•
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: To be part of closer committee•
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: Still second in closer race•
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: Struggles with command Monday•
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: Officially enters closer battle•
-
Angels' Andrew Bailey: Set for spring debut•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...