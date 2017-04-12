Bailey was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to April 10, with shoulder inflammation.

Bailey had pitched three innings this season, earning two wins. The former All-Star had seen his numbers drop off significantly after a successful first three years or so in the majors, finishing with a 5.36 ERA in 43.2 innings last season. It appeared Bailey was positioning himself to be the setup man in the Angels' bullpen before the injury. Nonetheless, the Angels called up right-hander Daniel Wright to take his spot on the roster.