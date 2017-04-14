Angels' Andrew Heaney: Moved to 60-day DL
Heaney was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
The left-hander is going to miss the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, so it comes as no surprise that he was transferred to the 60-day DL when a 40-man roster spot was needed. While Heaney keeps his focus on 2018, Deolis Guerra will take his spot on the 40-man.
More News
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will not pitch in 2017•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Slated to undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Evaluation shows no improvement in injured elbow•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Ultrasound shows healing is working•
-
Angels' Andrew Heaney: Dealing with UCL damage•
-
