Heaney was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

The left-hander is going to miss the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer, so it comes as no surprise that he was transferred to the 60-day DL when a 40-man roster spot was needed. While Heaney keeps his focus on 2018, Deolis Guerra will take his spot on the 40-man.