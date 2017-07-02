Heaney (elbow) is heading to the AZL Rookie League to begin pitching in games, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2016 and figured to be miss the entire 2017 campaign, but it appears there's a glimmer of hope for a late-season return. The southpaw has been successfully completing bullpen sessions to build up his arm strength, with an eye towards perhaps beginning a long-term rehab assignment within the minor leagues. Heaney posted a 3.49 ERA and a 6.6 K/9 in 2015, his last full season with the Angels.