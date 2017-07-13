Angels' Andrew Heaney: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday
Heaney (elbow) will make his first rehab appearance Friday with the AZL Rookie League team, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
This outing marks Heaney's first in a competitive setting since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. Heaney still has a chance to come back to the big leagues this season, but the Angels may choose to take it easy with the left-hander while seeing how he fairs at the minor-league level over the next couple weeks. The team will likely reevaluate Heaney after a few starts and then settle on a course of action.
