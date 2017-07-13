Heaney (elbow) will make his first rehab appearance Friday with the AZL Rookie League team, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

This outing marks Heaney's first in a competitive setting since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. Heaney still has a chance to come back to the big leagues this season, but the Angels may choose to take it easy with the left-hander while seeing how he fairs at the minor-league level over the next couple weeks. The team will likely reevaluate Heaney after a few starts and then settle on a course of action.