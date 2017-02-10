Adams was acquired by the Angels for cash considerations Friday.

The recently DFA'd Adams was hit hard over 19 appearances with the Indians last season, notching a 9.82 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP over 18.3 innings. However, he's just one year removed from a much stronger campaign in which he recorded a 3.78 ERA and a much more palatable 1.50 WHIP. If Adams can regain his 2015 form, he could be a serviceable middle reliever in Anaheim.