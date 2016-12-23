Revere agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Angels on Friday, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

While Revere hits left-handed, he actually has reverse splits for his career (88 wRC+ against LHP, 81 wRC+ against RHP). Cameron Maybin, a right-handed hitter, also has reverse splits, and figures to occupy the strong side of a left field platoon, with Revere getting the starts against southpaws. Despite hitting just .217 in 375 plate appearances with the Nationals last year, Revere's .234 BABIP suggests his average could rebound in a big way. His speed and Maybin's injury history make Revere a worthwhile source of cheap steals late in AL-only and deep mixed league drafts.