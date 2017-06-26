Angels' Ben Revere: Collects three hits in start Sunday
Revere got the nod in left field and went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.
The 29-year-old received his second start in three games, collecting four hits in those starts. Revere's small window of playing time has coincided with a bit of a cold stretch from Eric Young. A changing of the guard isn't inconceivable between the two speedy outfielders, but Revere will have to improve on his .221/.236/.314 slash line in order the wrangle away the starting job for good.
