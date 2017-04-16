Revere will start in left field and bat second in the order Sunday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

For the second game in a row, Revere will slot into the No. 2 spot, a deserved reward after he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday. With primary left fielder Cameron Maybin off to a slow start to begin the season, Revere could begin to poach some more at-bats if he's able to make an impact at the dish and on the bases in the starts he receives.

