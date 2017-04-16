Angels' Ben Revere: Earns second straight start
Revere will start in left field and bat second in the order Sunday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
For the second game in a row, Revere will slot into the No. 2 spot, a deserved reward after he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday. With primary left fielder Cameron Maybin off to a slow start to begin the season, Revere could begin to poach some more at-bats if he's able to make an impact at the dish and on the bases in the starts he receives.
