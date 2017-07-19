Angels' Ben Revere: Expected to fill in for injured starter
Revere is expected to receive the bulk of playing time following the announcement of Cameron Maybin's (knee) extended absence, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maybin is expected to miss two-to-four weeks after injuring his knee on a slide in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. Revere should see the majority of starts in left field against righties in his absence. The 29-year-old has struggled at the plate in a limited role this season (.225/.250/.302), but his ability to rack up steals should give him value in deeper leagues while he starts.
