Angels' Ben Revere: Heads back to bench
Revere is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Revere had manned an outfield spot the last four games while Eric Young was limited to a bench role due to a sore hand, but Young was cleared to return to the starting nine in the series finale after completing batting practice without incident. Both Young and Revere are expected to see their opportunities severely limited immediately following the All-Star break, when Mike Trout (thumb) is on track to return from the disabled list. Manager Mike Scioscia is expected to deploy an outfield of Trout, Kole Calhoun and Cameron Maybin on a near-everyday basis in the second half.
More News
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...