Revere is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

Revere had manned an outfield spot the last four games while Eric Young was limited to a bench role due to a sore hand, but Young was cleared to return to the starting nine in the series finale after completing batting practice without incident. Both Young and Revere are expected to see their opportunities severely limited immediately following the All-Star break, when Mike Trout (thumb) is on track to return from the disabled list. Manager Mike Scioscia is expected to deploy an outfield of Trout, Kole Calhoun and Cameron Maybin on a near-everyday basis in the second half.