Revere went 1-for-3 with his sixth steal of the season Saturday.

The speedy outfielder has been seeing semi-regular playing time of late, and he will get another chance to start Sunday as Eric Young Jr. nurses a hand contusion. Revere has been underwhelming in a limited role this season, but he has gone 6-for-17 with a pair of steals over his last five starts, so he could gain deep-league value if Young is forced to miss additional time.