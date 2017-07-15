With the Angels designating Eric Young Jr. for assignment and Mike Trout's activation from the disabled list, Revere will resume his previous role as the Angels' lone fourth outfielder.

Revere and Young had been splitting duties in left field while Trout recovered from his thumb surgery. Now that the Angels have their starting outfield back in tact, the 29-year-old will resume his role as the club's fourth outfielder and bench bat.