Parker was claimed off waivers by the Angels on Friday.

He was claimed by the Halos back on Oct. 5, but they lost him to the Brewers when they tried to sneak him through waivers. It is possible that they will designate him for assignment once again in an effort to get him off the 40-man roster while retaining his rights. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth, regardless of which Opening Day roster he is on.