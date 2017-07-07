Parker has pitched in the sixth inning in each of his last three appearances.

The 32-year-old Parker earned a save on June 24, but it seems he's now back firmly among the setup corps with the return of Bud Norris. Parker has posted a 2.17 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB in 37.1 innings this season, so there's a decent case for stashing him in deeper formats although he's not necessarily next in line for save chances with Cam Bedrosian looming as well.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast