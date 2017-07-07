Angels' Blake Parker: Confined to setup role
Parker has pitched in the sixth inning in each of his last three appearances.
The 32-year-old Parker earned a save on June 24, but it seems he's now back firmly among the setup corps with the return of Bud Norris. Parker has posted a 2.17 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB in 37.1 innings this season, so there's a decent case for stashing him in deeper formats although he's not necessarily next in line for save chances with Cam Bedrosian looming as well.
