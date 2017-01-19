Parker was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday.

The Angels decision to designate Parker for assignment was made to make room on their 40-man roster for the newly-acquired Juan Graterol. Parker struggled on the mound during limited time in the 2016 season, as he allowed nine runs over just 17.1 innings (17 games) with the Mariners and Yankees.

