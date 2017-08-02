Angels' Blake Parker: Fires scoreless inning
Parker tossed a clean inning in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
The 32-year-old hasn't allowed a run in nine appearances since returning from the All-Star break, lowering his ERA to 2.09 in the process. Parker has spent the majority of his breakout season as the Angels' setup man, but he could be next in line for save opportunities if Bud Norris (3.89 ERA) pitches his way out of the closer role.
