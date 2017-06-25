Parker was brought in to record the final out of Saturday's 6-3 win over Boston, earning his first save of the season in the process.

Cam Bedrosian mucked up what was a five-run lead heading into the ninth inning, so the 32-year-old was called upon to shut the door with the bases loaded and two outs. Parker did just that, punching out Chris Young to notch his third career save. Bedrosian and Huston Street figure to be the top options to close in place of the injured Bud Norris (knee), but Parker's dominance this season (2.14 ERA and 5.6 K/BB) could put him in the conversation under the unpredictable Mike Scioscia.