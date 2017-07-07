Angels' Blake Parker: Sent to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Parker to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Parker had been in the mix for saves while Bud Norris was on the disabled list, but the Halos didn't think they needed Parker for now. He didn't play like he deserved a demotion, though, with a 2.17 ERA, 12.5 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and a save in 37.1 innings. He should be back sometime this season -- maybe soon if this was just procedural before the All-Star break.
