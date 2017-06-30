Angels' Brandon Marsh: Day-to-day with sprained thumb
Marsh suffered a sprained thumb Wednesday but is not expected to require surgery, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
He suffered the injury sliding into a base Wednesday at Rookie-level Orem. Marsh has battled some back issues early in his professional career , but he had gotten off to a searing-hot start in Rookie ball this year in a small sample, going 15-for-30 with four steals and six extra-base hits. He's day-to-day at this point, and there's a chance Marsh will be able to avoid a DL stint.
