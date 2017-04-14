Marsh (back) is back to 100 percent to begin the 2017 season, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 2016 second-round draft pick missed several months last season after suffering a stress reaction in his lower back shortly after signing with the Angels. However, Marsh was able to play in several instructional league games and appeared in prospect mini-camp in January, showing that he's back to full health. At this time, he's spending more time at extended spring training before joining rookie-level Orem in June.
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...