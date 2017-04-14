Marsh (back) is back to 100 percent to begin the 2017 season, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 2016 second-round draft pick missed several months last season after suffering a stress reaction in his lower back shortly after signing with the Angels. However, Marsh was able to play in several instructional league games and appeared in prospect mini-camp in January, showing that he's back to full health. At this time, he's spending more time at extended spring training before joining rookie-level Orem in June.