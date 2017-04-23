Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Pounders worked as a swingman over his four appearances with Salt Lake this season, but the Angels figure to deploy exclusively in long relief while he's up with the big club. During his first taste of the majors in 2016 with the Royals, Pounders turned in a 9.24 ERA (7.96 FIP) while covering 12.2 innings out of the bullpen.