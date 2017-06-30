Pounders was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Pounders will take the place of Jose Alvarez on the 25-man roster and in the bullpen after Alvarez tossed two innings Thursday night. Pounders notched three scoreless outings during his last stint with the big club, but he'll likely continue to shuttle between the majors and minors whenever the Angels need fresh relievers.

