Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pounders was sent back to the Bees after allowing three runs on three hits in his only appearance (2.1 innings) during his most recent stint with the Angels. Closer Bud Norris (knee) was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old will likely be back with the big club when extra bullpen help is needed.