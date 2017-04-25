Norris pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season during Monday's win over Toronto.

Norris has now saved consecutive games with scoreless appearances, so he's a good bet to handle the ninth inning until Cam Bedrosian (groin) is ready to return to action. The fantasy value is likely to be fleeting for Norris, but he's definitely worth a speculative grab for saves chasers.

