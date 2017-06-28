Angels' Bud Norris: Could return over weekend
Norris (knee) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Thursday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Norris is scheduled to pitch one inning in the rehab game, and if all goes well, he could return to the Angels as early as Saturday. A decision about his next step will likely be made following Thursday's rehab appearance, but either way he appears to be nearing a return to major-league action. With Cam Bedrosian healthy again, it's unclear if Norris will return to his role as the Angels' closer upon his activation.
