Angels' Bud Norris: Evades jam for 14th save
Norris earned the save Sunday despite allowing one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in the ninth inning against the Rays.
Norris was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead after C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth, but he promptly allowed four consecutive batters to reach base after striking out Corey Dickerson to begin the ninth. The veteran righty was able to escape with his 14th save in 16 tries by getting Tim Beckham to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded. This outing ended a string of seven consecutive appearances without allowing a run for Norris, so his hold on the ninth-inning role remains strong.
