Angels' Bud Norris: Looks sharp in return from DL
Norris fired a scoreless inning in his return from the disabled list Sunday. He walked one and struck out two in a 5-3 loss to Seattle.
A save situation didn't present itself Sunday, but Norris figures to resume his role as the team's closer after experiencing success (2.43 ERA and 11 saves) in the role prior to his knee injury. The former starter will have to hit the ground running with Huston Street and Cam Bedrosian nipping at his heels.
