Norris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 12th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Twins.

With all the Angels' key relievers now healthy, it looks like Norris will resume his closing duties while Cam Bedrosian handles the eighth inning. The club is 16 games back of the Astros in the AL West, though, and if they fade in the wild card standings as well Norris could be an attractive trade target for a contender looking to bolster their bullpen.