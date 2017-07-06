Angels' Bud Norris: Notches 12th save Wednesday
Norris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his 12th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Twins.
With all the Angels' key relievers now healthy, it looks like Norris will resume his closing duties while Cam Bedrosian handles the eighth inning. The club is 16 games back of the Astros in the AL West, though, and if they fade in the wild card standings as well Norris could be an attractive trade target for a contender looking to bolster their bullpen.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...