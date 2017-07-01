Angels' Bud Norris: Officially activated from DL
Norris was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Norris breezed through his rehab program after being placed on the DL with right knee inflammation and looked sharp in an outing with High-A Inland Empire earlier in the week, so the Angels will get him back in the bullpen with five games remaining until the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander likely retakes his role as the primary closer, where he has converted 11-of-13 saves while racking up a 2.43 ERA and 1.11 WHIP this season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...