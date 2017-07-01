Norris was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Norris breezed through his rehab program after being placed on the DL with right knee inflammation and looked sharp in an outing with High-A Inland Empire earlier in the week, so the Angels will get him back in the bullpen with five games remaining until the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander likely retakes his role as the primary closer, where he has converted 11-of-13 saves while racking up a 2.43 ERA and 1.11 WHIP this season.