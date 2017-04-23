Angels' Bud Norris: Picks up save Saturday
Norris was called upon to close out Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays, earning his first save of the season in the process.
The Angels' bullpen has been decimated by injuries early in the season, seeing all three of the closing candidates land on the disabled list. Norris was the first to step into a save situation after Cam Bedrosian's (groin) placement on the DL, and the veteran came through in the clutch, tossing a clean inning and nailing down his first career save. Bedrosian's injury isn't considered serious, so there may not be a huge window for saves if he only spends the minimum 10 days away from the team, but Norris appears to be the pickup in the interim for those hurting for saves.
