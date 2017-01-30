Norris agreed to a minor league deal with the Angels on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Norris struggled on the mound last year, splitting time between the Braves and Dodgers while posting a 5.10 ERA across 113 innings in the process. The 31-year-old also accumulated a 102/49 K/BB rate, another number he will need to improve upon if he hopes to make the Angels' Opening Day roster.