Angels' Bud Norris: To be activated Saturday
Norris (knee) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Norris will make his return against the Mariners after a successful minor-league rehab appearance Thursday with High-A Inland Empire. In the end, he will miss just over the minimum 10 days required on the disabled list. Norris hasn't blown a save since May 5; in 18.1 innings pitched since then, he owns a 1.96 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and six saves, so expect him to slide right back into his role as Angels closer.
