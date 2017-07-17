Angels' C.J. Cron: Breaks eighth-inning tie with pinch-hit homer
Cron mashed a pinch-hit, two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Rays.
Cron's eighth-inning blast broke a 2-2 tie, propelling Los Angeles to a 4-3 win. The 27-year-old first baseman has put up an underwhelming .220/.271/.333 line after hitting 16 home runs in each of the previous two seasons, but should be able to earn more playing time if he heats up given that alternative option Luis Valbuena owns an equally unimpressive .186/.267/.344 line.
