Cron went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old got a start against the left-handed Gio Gonzalez and connected on his fourth homer of the season. Cron has been shuttled back and forth between the majors and the minors, as well as having his role drastically changed on a regular basis by manager Mike Scioscia, all of which has severely diminished his fantasy value after contributing 32 long balls over the past two season. He is currently in a platoon at first base, but Cron could carve out a larger role if he can outperform Luis Valbuena and his .183 batting average.