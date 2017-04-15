Cron is not in the lineup Saturday against Kansas City, 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City reports.

Cron sat against left-hander Danny Duffy on Friday, and he'll remain out of the lineup Saturday, even with righty Nate Karns on the mound for Kansas City. Albert Pujols will get the nod at first base, while Mike Trout serves as the DH.

