Angels' C.J. Cron: Recalled from Salt Lake
Cron was called up by the Angels on Friday.
Cron has spent 34 games with the Angels this season, hitting .212/.266/.297 with two home runs and 14 RBI. The 31-year-old went just 6-for-35 during his time with Triple-A Salt Lake over the last 10 games, but will provide additional depth to the big-league roster behind Luis Valbuena at first base. Cron could see a few starts in the near future when left-handers take the mound, especially with Valbuena's struggles continuing at the plate.
