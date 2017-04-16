Angels' C.J. Cron: Returns to lineup in series finale
Cron is back in the lineup at first base for Sunday's game against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll bat sixth in the order.
Cron had curiously vanished from the lineup card in each of the previous three games, with manager Mike Scioscia deployed either Albert Pujols or Jefry Marte at first base. Since Pujols sees most of his at-bats as a DH these days, Marte looks like Cron's primary competition for starts, and up to this point, the numbers have favored Cron, who has gone 7-for-23 with three runs and an RBI.
