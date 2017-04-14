Cron came off the bench Thursday, going 0-for-1 in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

It appeared that a strict platoon was developing at first base with both Cron and Jeffry Marte. However, manager Mike Scioscia benched the slugger against the right-handed Yu Darvish on Thursday. The 27-year-old is batting .304 (7-for-23) in seven games this season, so the benching is a bit puzzling. Cron was still worth rostering for his power on the strong side of a first base platoon, but after Thursday's lineup construction, it is unclear what Scioscia has in mind regarding playing time, making it hard to roster either first baseman for the time being.