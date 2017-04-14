Angels' C.J. Cron: Sits against lefty Friday
Cron is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Cron has become a part of a platoon with Jeffry Marte in the early going, so the former will head to the bench with southpaw Danny Duffy toeing the rubber for Kansas City. Look for Cron to resume his normal role in the lineup Saturday when right-hander Nathan Karns takes the hill.
