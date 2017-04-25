Angels' C.J. Cron: Sitting again Tuesday
Cron remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Jefry Marte got the nod Monday against lefty Francisco Liriano, and despite an 0-for-3 showing Monday, Marte will remain at first base against right-hander Jesse Hahn. Cron seems to be in the doghouse after batting just .208/.259/.226 in his first 59 plate appearances of 2017. It's uncertain where exactly Cron will fit upon Luis Valbuena's return from a hamstring injury.
