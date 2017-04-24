Cron is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Cron will head to the bench in favor of Jefry Marte as southpaw Francisco Liriano headed to the mound for the Blue Jays. Despite being first on the depth chart, Cron has found himself as part of a platoon with Marte, so it will be interesting to see how his playing time is effected once Luis Valbuena (hamstring) returns from the DL.