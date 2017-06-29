Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Earns win after blown save
Bedrosian (2-0) collected the win against the Dodgers on Wednesday after blowing his second save of the season in the top of the ninth inning.
The Angels bailed out Bedrosian, but this was also the second time in three outings that he's struggled. The righty owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 for the campaign but has only converted three of five save opportunities, so his future role isn't etched in stone. Huston Street, Blake Parker and Bud Norris (knee) could all see ninth-inning duty going forward, and manager Mike Scioscia could opt to utilize a committee approach to closing out games. This has the potential to become a frustrating fantasy situation.
More News
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Struggles in non-save situation•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Likely back as closer•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Activated from DL•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: On pace for Saturday activation•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Needs one more rehab appearance•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Back on track with rehab•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...