Bedrosian (2-0) collected the win against the Dodgers on Wednesday after blowing his second save of the season in the top of the ninth inning.

The Angels bailed out Bedrosian, but this was also the second time in three outings that he's struggled. The righty owns a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 for the campaign but has only converted three of five save opportunities, so his future role isn't etched in stone. Huston Street, Blake Parker and Bud Norris (knee) could all see ninth-inning duty going forward, and manager Mike Scioscia could opt to utilize a committee approach to closing out games. This has the potential to become a frustrating fantasy situation.