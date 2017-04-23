Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Lands on DL with groin injury
Bedrosian was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a groin injury, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Bedrosian had gotten off to a solid to the season. Over six games, he'd picked up three of his four save opportunities and recorded nine strikeouts. More information regarding Bedrosian's eventual return should be available in the near future. Until Bedrosian is back in full health, Blake Parker or Bud Norris could be in line to take on the Angels' closing duties.
More News
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Notches two-inning save Tuesday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Should see majority of save chances•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Unlikely to be available Sunday•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Locks down first save of 2017•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Informed he will be part of closer committee•
-
Angels' Cam Bedrosian: Continues to dominate this spring•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...