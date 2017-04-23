Bedrosian was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a groin injury, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Bedrosian had gotten off to a solid to the season. Over six games, he'd picked up three of his four save opportunities and recorded nine strikeouts. More information regarding Bedrosian's eventual return should be available in the near future. Until Bedrosian is back in full health, Blake Parker or Bud Norris could be in line to take on the Angels' closing duties.