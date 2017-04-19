Bedrosian gave up two hits and struck out three over two innings to pick up his third save of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

After Jose Alvarez walked Jake Marisnick to begin the eighth Angels manager Mike Scioscia took no chances, immediately calling for his closer. Bedrosian was up to the task, striking out Jose Altuve and then getting Carlos Beltran to ground into a double play before slamming the door in the ninth. The 25-year-old now has a 8:0 K:BB in six innings to go along with his 0.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, and could have a firm hold on the closer job by the time Huston Street (back/shoulder) gets healthy again.